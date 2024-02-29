GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of GMS worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMS opened at $89.96 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

