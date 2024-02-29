O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,434 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Radian Group

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.