Conflux (CFX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $107.37 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $107.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,920.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00497096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00130995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00048471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.58 or 0.00218656 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00045748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00134825 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,975,231,332 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,244,777 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,975,094,499.85 with 3,750,094,487.14 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.27133717 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $153,352,581.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.