Centrifuge One Day Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $41.00 million and $1.35 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 526,586,515 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 526,560,597 with 473,657,244 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.65225556 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,346,097.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

