Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,983. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 879,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,836. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

