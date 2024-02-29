Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,983. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest
Pinterest Price Performance
Pinterest stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 879,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,828,836. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.