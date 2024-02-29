Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

SPTN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

