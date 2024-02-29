Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 193.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 86.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 13,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $940.05 million, a P/E ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

