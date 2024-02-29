Corton Capital Inc. Invests $468,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMGN remained flat at $31.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778,325. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $82,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,660 shares of company stock worth $9,210,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

