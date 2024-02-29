Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 13.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

CLW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 40,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $633.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.44. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

