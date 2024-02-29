United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. cut its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,230,000 after acquiring an additional 792,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after buying an additional 304,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,959,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of X stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

