NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 627,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -21.11%.

Several research firms have commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

