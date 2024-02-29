Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 771 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,808 shares in the company, valued at $127,872,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $2,412,598.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,406,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,639,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,872,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,215 shares of company stock worth $97,991,557. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

