Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $543,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 17,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,986,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,500.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 971,763 shares of company stock valued at $118,674,451. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 0.4 %

DDOG stock opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,087.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

