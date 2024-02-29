Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Stock Up 1.0 %

NetApp stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.