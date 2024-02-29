Vinva Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.34.

AVB stock opened at $176.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

