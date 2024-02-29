Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,436 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

