Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 465 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.84. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.