Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,054 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $262.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.05. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $265.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.62.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

