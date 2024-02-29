Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,720 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $566.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $567.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

