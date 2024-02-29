Vinva Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,725 shares of company stock worth $29,367,378 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $248.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $252.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.