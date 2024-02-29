Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $141.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after buying an additional 2,917,797 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after buying an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

