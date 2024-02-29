Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

MNKD stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.28. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MannKind by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

