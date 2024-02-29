MannKind Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MannKind by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

