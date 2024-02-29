Barclays Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $51.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

NYSE PSTG opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 221.70, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

