Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Boston Beer Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.58.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $311.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.44. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

