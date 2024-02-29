Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $282.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $217.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DUOL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL stock opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.74 and its 200-day moving average is $183.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -724.11 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares in the company, valued at $23,262,883.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $2,128,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

