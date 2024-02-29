Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Okta by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 96,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,187,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.