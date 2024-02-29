Barclays Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $57.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $717.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Quarry LP lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

