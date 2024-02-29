Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SDGR

Schrödinger Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 118.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after buying an additional 4,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,567,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 885,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.