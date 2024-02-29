Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Susquehanna

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

BMBL stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -374.33 and a beta of 1.78. Bumble has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bumble by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

