Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Price Performance

Insider Activity

PR stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 4.32.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $353,683,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,943,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,275 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.