Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $17.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

