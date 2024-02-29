Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $132.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

