Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,597 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GOVT opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

