Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Makes New $383,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,988,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 976,033 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

