Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Makes New $353,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 29.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 374.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $938.70 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $959.46. The firm has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $826.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $707.18.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

