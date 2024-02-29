iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,473,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

