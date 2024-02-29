Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 3,021 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $76.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

