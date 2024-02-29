TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $938.2 million-$965.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. TriMas also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth $306,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter worth $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter worth $222,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 369.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

