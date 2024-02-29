AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $3,100.00 at Barclays

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

AZO opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,017.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,696.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,613.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 149.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

