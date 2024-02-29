Analysts Set Expectations for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.30). The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

KALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of KALV stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

Insider Activity

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 6,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $75,102.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,092,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,118,210.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and have sold 145,878 shares valued at $1,951,071. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

