Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

BLDP stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after buying an additional 162,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,218,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

