Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT Raised to $32.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BXSL. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of BXSL opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

