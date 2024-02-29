HC Wainwright Comments on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 26.7 %

TGTX stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 2.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

