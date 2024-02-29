Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

PLUG opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after purchasing an additional 283,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $97,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

