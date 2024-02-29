FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAIM opened at $25.60 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

