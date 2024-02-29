Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $197.60.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

