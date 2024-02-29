Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $197.60.
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
