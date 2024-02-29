Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declines By 60.5%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

