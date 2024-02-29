Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Declines By 60.5%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $21.23.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
