CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About CV Sciences
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CV Sciences
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.