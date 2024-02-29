CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

