Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.250-0.000 EPS.

Shares of NVRI stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Enviri has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $637.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

